CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A low pressure system currently making its way eastward is the reason some of north central West Virginia will see spring-like temperatures Wednesday afternoon. However, as a trailing cold front passes over the region Wednesday night, once again, it’s back to business for winter.

After reaching highs in the 50s over the lowlands, overnight temperatures will drop to the 30s and the 20s overnight, and any lingering rain showers will then turn into snow. As with past events so far this winter, the mountains will again see the greatest chance of snow accumulation due to temperatures staying below freezing.

First forecasted snowfall map.

The morning commute Thursday shouldn’t be an issue in the lowlands, but the highlands may still see some slick areas. The lowlands will see the greatest chance of snow accumulation overnight into Friday, with mostly above freezing temperatures and just rain before that.

All the snow won’t fall at once, but currently, forecasts say that the heaviest of the snow will occur Thursday evening into Friday. Some snow will linger Friday morning but any activity thereafter should fade.

