BODY CAM VIDEO: Morgantown street flooding leads to multiple water rescues Thursday night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Flooding impacted several parts of Morgantown on Thursday evening.

According to West Virginia University Police, nine people were rescued from six cars on Patteson Drive.

A car that has been flooded out on Patteson Drive near the Burger King

Officers said they estimated the water to be around four and a half feet deep at its peak.

According to the National Weather Service, the weather observation station at the Morgantown airport measured 1.34 inches of rainfall, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Other weather observers within the Morgantown area reported two-to-four inches of rainfall during that same timeframe.

West Virginia University officials issued a statement on UPD’s efforts with the water rescues:

While surveying potential water damage near Patteson Drive as a result of heavy rains Thursday evening, Officer Logan Thompson observed multiple vehicles stuck on the roadway amid rising flood waters. After assessing the situation, Officer Thompson quickly notified dispatch requesting additional support. Officers Roy Harper, Tyquan Roach and Jonathan Moll arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately began assisting individuals who had become trapped in their vehicles as flood waters continued to overtake the roadway. The officers assisted five vehicles along Patteson Drive containing six total occupants. The occupants were removed from their vehicles and taken to safety. The officers then arranged for tow trucks to assist in removing the stranded vehicles from Patteson Drive. “Thursday’s events are a good reminder of how quickly situations can change during a flood,” said University Police Capt. Sherry St. Clair. “We are thankful the situation was resolved without any injuries. However, University Police reminds our campus community that six inches of water is enough to reach the bottom of most passenger cars, which can flood the exhaust and leave occupants immobile and at risk.” “I am so proud of our University Police team for going above and beyond to assist those in need during last week’s flooding,” said, Rob Alsop, vice president of Strategic Initiatives. “Our campus and the surrounding areas are more secure because of the dedication of our officers and the entire University Police Department.”

WVU Police also released several bodycam videos from the officers involved in the rescue:

Other places within Monongalia County that were also impacted with flooding included Star City and Westover.

The Morgantown Police Department and Monongalia EMS also assisted with the water rescues.