Mountain snow Tuesday could cause potential headache

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A taste of winter is moving into the Mountain State Tuesday.

We are looking at two shots of wintry precipitation for north-central West Virginia, and they both come from this system.

This area of low pressure will bring precipitation in the pre-dawn hours, and again, midday. Because of the lack of moisture present in the region, most of the precip will be located in the mountains above 2,500 feet in elevation where the system doesn’t need to use as much energy to snow, rain, or sleet.

The first round will be a mixture of rain and snow beginning around 12-1 a.m.

Precipitation will be light and isolated east of I-79 and along and north of Route 33. Snow will be heavier and not as mixed near Dryfork, Harman, Canaan Heights, Terra Alta, Davis, Thomas, and other areas within the higher elevations. Rain showers will some snow and sleet will be mixed into the foothills and lower elevations closer to I-79. The first round will likely pass by 3 a.m.

Round two moves in around 7-8 a.m. with areas of sleet, snow, freezing rain, and rain all possible.

First reserved for the higher elevations, colder air moves in from the northwest as moisture from the system pushes across the lowlands along the I-79 corridor into the mountains by lunchtime.

Both sides of I-79 could see a light mix of snow, sleet, and rain from this system from the late morning into the early afternoon; this will bring the potential for hazardous travel across all major, minor, and backroads in north-central West Virginia so make sure to go slow and use caution while driving Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

Skies will clear for much of the region by the early afternoon, but some sleet and snow showers will linger above 2,500 feet in elevation.

That’s where north-central West Virginia will likely see the highest snow accumulations. Up to two or more inches of wet snow are possible in the high peaks with more rain and sleet mixing with the snow as you head lower in elevation closer to I-79. The lowlands will see some snowflakes, but it will not likely accumulate.

It can, however, cause some problems on the roadways. Slippery roads are possible so make sure to go slow, use wipers and headlights, and leave plenty of room between vehicles.

Gusty winds will also be an issue.

Strong wind gusts of 20-30 m.p.h. or greater will still play an issue throughout the morning and afternoon Tuesday. Make sure loose items are secure and watch out for downed trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are also in the cards.

