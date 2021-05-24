Much needed rainfall in the forecast after dry start to 2021

CLARKSKBURG, W.Va. – Though north-central West Virginia isn’t currently experiencing drought conditions, the region is below average for rainfall so far this year.

Clarksburg has received 11.61″ of precipitation officially at the North Central West Virginia airport so far this year through May, 23rd.

This is 5.45″ below average and makes for the 6th driest start to a year on record dating back to 1923.

Elkins and Morgantown are both below average as well. Elkins (Elkins-Randolph County Regional Airport) has received 13.96″, 4.64″ below average. While Morgantown (Morgantown Municipal Airport) has received the most precipitation of our official climate locations, 14.44″, it is still 2.48″ below average.

This comes after we received one of our wettest years on record in 2020, including Elkins which experienced it’s 10th wettest year on record. The latest drought monitor does not include any areas in north-central West Virginia, but if this pattern persists longer into the summer months we could see conditions worsen.

Thankfully there is rain in the forecast this week and beyond that will offer some relief. According the latest Climate Prediction Center outlooks our region is likely to see above average rainfall both in June, and for the next three months.

