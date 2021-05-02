Multiple rounds of rain and storms Monday through Tuesday night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An active pattern is on the way to start your workweek across north-central West Virginia for the first full week of May.

Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible on both Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms could bring heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts, small hail, and we can’t rule out the possibility of a brief tornado.

As of Sunday evening, the current forecast shows rain showers arriving Monday morning followed by a brief break in the precipitation before scattered afternoon/evening storms move in. The biggest threat on Monday will be heavy downpours and gusty winds.

By early Tuesday morning, some modeling is suggesting the possibility of a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the region to start the day. A warm and humid overnight Monday into early Tuesday will help provide enough energy to sustain this potential line of strong storms. Another break in the rain & storms is possible midday Tuesday before a cold front moving through will once again bring the threat of scattered storms Tuesday evening.

As of Sunday evening all of north-central West Virginia is under a Level One severe risk for both Monday and Tuesday. Outside of the severe threat, there is also an isolated chance of flash flooding. This will be a localized threat and primarily contained to low-lying areas that are susceptible to high water concerns.

By midday Wednesday this system will be on the way out of the region setting up quiet and cooler conditions on Thursday.