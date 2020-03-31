National Weather Service in Charleston to host free virtual weather spotter classes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The National Weather Service office in Charleston, West Virginia will be hosting free virtual weather spotter classes Tuesday, March 31 at 1:00 PM and Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 PM.

These classes are apart of the National Weather Service’s SKYWARN® spotter program and are free and open to the public.

Becoming a trained spotter is extremely valuable to not only the National Weather Service, but also us in the local media and your local emergency managers.

By taking a spotter class you will learn the basics of thunderstorm development, basic severe weather safety, details on what weather phenomena to report and other valuable information. You can find more information on the National Weather Service’s SKYWARN® spotter program here.

You can register for the classes at https://www.weather.gov/SKYWARN.