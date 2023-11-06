CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for fire danger in most of West Virginia.

Most of West Virginia, other than the Eastern and Northern panhandles, as well as southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky, are at an increased risk of fires getting out of control on Nov. 6. In a Special Weather Statement issued Monday morning, the NWS said that low humidity and possible wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour, along with dry leaves and grass, could cause wildfires in all north central West Virginia counties, including:

Ritchie

Doddridge

Gilmer

Lewis

Harrison

Taylor

Upshur Barbour

Webster

Randolph

Marion

Monongalia

Preston

Tucker

Special Weather Statement for increased fire risk in West Virginia on Nov. 6, 2023 (National Weather Service)

West Virginia is already in fall burning season, which bans outdoor burning between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

Those who do need to burn before 7 a.m. or after 5 p.m. should make sure they follow all outdoor burn laws, including creating a 10-foot perimeter around a burn, completely extinguishing the fire after burning, and keeping items like a rake, shovel and water nearby in case a fire escapes.

In the high elevations of Monongalia, Preston and Tucker counties, there was also a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for high winds, which could reach up to 40 miles per out on top of ridges.