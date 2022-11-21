CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The National Weather Service made a special weather statement Monday morning warning residents and visitors across the state not to burn due to high fire risk.

According to the announcement, most of West Virginia is affected due to low humidity, expected high winds and dry conditions. “Any fires that start could spread and become out of control,” says the statement. “Due to these conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended.”

As of 1:30 p.m., none of the state is under a Red Flag Warning, which is an even higher increase for fire danger due to high temperatures in addition to the above risk factors.

Counties affected by the National Weather Service’s special weather statement on Nov 21, 2022

Monday’s fire risk includes all of north central West Virginia and most of the rest of the state, excluding the eastern panhandle and some south eastern counties.

During a Red Flag Warning earlier this month, West Virginia saw countless brush fires, including one that burned hundreds of acres at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve in Fayette County.

The StormTracker 12 weather team predicts that most of the week will continue to be dry, with possible showers in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day.