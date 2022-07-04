CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weather has been generally pleasant and dry over the holiday weekend, however, that will soon change within the next 36 hours.

SPC Outlook (WBOY image).

What are the threats?



Severe weather threats WBOY

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of West Virginia at a level 2 risk of severe weather. As of now, the main threats are high winds, large hail, heavy rain and a slight chance of an isolated tornado. With the threat of heavy rain, we additionally have the possibility of scattered areas of flooding with excessive rainfall in the region.

When will this happen?

Projected Rainfall (WBOY)

Currently, model guidance suggests storms firing off in the afternoon and then a break in the action towards the evening. Then overnight another round of storms will move through the area before daybreak and last through the morning. This round of storms will possibly lead to flash flooding in some areas. The timing could change as models still work out the timing on some features. If you do come across a flooded roadway, “Turn around, don’t drown.” Rainfall totals could be between three-quarters and an inch of rain.

Will this be the only day with severe weather?

Likely not, given how hot & humid the coming days will be there will probably be another round of severe weather at some point during the week. Conditions do appear to calm down toward the weekend.



Chances of rain this week along with dewpoints. – WBOY

