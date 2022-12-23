CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Almost 10,000 people in West Virginia are reporting power issues.

According to First Energy Corp., 9,354 West Virginians have reportedly been affected, meanwhile 539,914 West Virginians have been served as of December 23, 2022 at 5:50 p.m.

A county-by-county list of the outages as well as the number of customers served as that time and day can be found below:

COUNTY-COMMUNITY CUSTOMERS AFFECTED CUSTOMERS SERVED % CUST. AFFECTED BARBOUR (WV) 138 6,463 2.14% BERKELEY (WV) 83 54,136 <1% BRAXTON (WV) 14 8,023 <1% BROOKE (WV) 21 11,689 <1% CALHOUN (WV) 5 4,480 <1% CLAY (WV) Fewer than 5 1,937 <1% DODDRIDGE (WV) Fewer than 5 3,604 <1% GILMER (WV) 5 4,118 <1% GRANT (WV) 548 8,878 6.17% GREENBRIER (WV) 44 18,522 <1% HAMPSHIRE (WV) 2,201 16,433 13.39% HANCOCK (WV) 0 16,213 <1% HARDY (WV) 430 10,198 4.22% HARRISON (WV) 163 32,077 <1% JACKSON (WV) Fewer than 5 2,201 <1% JEFFERSON (WV) 286 28,840 <1% LEWIS (WV) 226 9,771 2.31% MARION (WV) 332 30,246 1.10% MINERAL (WV) 449 15,346 2.93% MONONGALIA (WV) 384 55,483 <1% MONROE (WV) 200 3,380 5.92% MORGAN (WV) 1,072 10,895 9.84% NICHOLAS (WV) 0 11,855 <1% PENDLETON (WV) 294 5,989 4.91% PLEASANTS (WV) 84 4,035 2.08% POCAHONTAS (WV) 179 9,869 1.81% PRESTON (WV) 165 18,547 <1% RANDOLPH (WV) 507 16,685 3.04% RITCHIE (WV) 130 6,500 2% ROANE (WV) 33 6,430 <1% SUMMERS (WV) 89 2,557 3.48% TAYLOR (WV) 508 8,415 6.04% TUCKER (WV) 79 6,165 1.28% TYLER (WV) 42 5,739 <1% UPSHUR (WV) 33 12,862 <1% WEBSTER (WV) 521 14,270 3.65% WETZEL (WV) 82 7,366 1.11% WIRT (WV) Fewer than 5 3,957 <1% WOOD (WV) Fewer than 5 45,740 <1% A WV county-by-county list of the outages reported by First Energy

Live updates can be found at the First Energy Storm Center website.

