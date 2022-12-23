CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Almost 10,000 people in West Virginia are reporting power issues.
According to First Energy Corp., 9,354 West Virginians have reportedly been affected, meanwhile 539,914 West Virginians have been served as of December 23, 2022 at 5:50 p.m.
A county-by-county list of the outages as well as the number of customers served as that time and day can be found below:
|COUNTY-COMMUNITY
|CUSTOMERS AFFECTED
|CUSTOMERS SERVED
|% CUST. AFFECTED
|BARBOUR (WV)
|138
|6,463
|2.14%
|BERKELEY (WV)
|83
|54,136
|<1%
|BRAXTON (WV)
|14
|8,023
|<1%
|BROOKE (WV)
|21
|11,689
|<1%
|CALHOUN (WV)
|5
|4,480
|<1%
|CLAY (WV)
|Fewer than 5
|1,937
|<1%
|DODDRIDGE (WV)
|Fewer than 5
|3,604
|<1%
|GILMER (WV)
|5
|4,118
|<1%
|GRANT (WV)
|548
|8,878
|6.17%
|GREENBRIER (WV)
|44
|18,522
|<1%
|HAMPSHIRE (WV)
|2,201
|16,433
|13.39%
|HANCOCK (WV)
|0
|16,213
|<1%
|HARDY (WV)
|430
|10,198
|4.22%
|HARRISON (WV)
|163
|32,077
|<1%
|JACKSON (WV)
|Fewer than 5
|2,201
|<1%
|JEFFERSON (WV)
|286
|28,840
|<1%
|LEWIS (WV)
|226
|9,771
|2.31%
|MARION (WV)
|332
|30,246
|1.10%
|MINERAL (WV)
|449
|15,346
|2.93%
|MONONGALIA (WV)
|384
|55,483
|<1%
|MONROE (WV)
|200
|3,380
|5.92%
|MORGAN (WV)
|1,072
|10,895
|9.84%
|NICHOLAS (WV)
|0
|11,855
|<1%
|PENDLETON (WV)
|294
|5,989
|4.91%
|PLEASANTS (WV)
|84
|4,035
|2.08%
|POCAHONTAS (WV)
|179
|9,869
|1.81%
|PRESTON (WV)
|165
|18,547
|<1%
|RANDOLPH (WV)
|507
|16,685
|3.04%
|RITCHIE (WV)
|130
|6,500
|2%
|ROANE (WV)
|33
|6,430
|<1%
|SUMMERS (WV)
|89
|2,557
|3.48%
|TAYLOR (WV)
|508
|8,415
|6.04%
|TUCKER (WV)
|79
|6,165
|1.28%
|TYLER (WV)
|42
|5,739
|<1%
|UPSHUR (WV)
|33
|12,862
|<1%
|WEBSTER (WV)
|521
|14,270
|3.65%
|WETZEL (WV)
|82
|7,366
|1.11%
|WIRT (WV)
|Fewer than 5
|3,957
|<1%
|WOOD (WV)
|Fewer than 5
|45,740
|<1%
Live updates can be found at the First Energy Storm Center website.
Stick with 12 News for future updates