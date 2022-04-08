CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Showers and strong thunderstorms dropped plenty of precipitation Friday in north-central West Virginia.

Was it rain? No.

Was it snow? No.

Was it hail? Yes.

Was it graupel? Yes.

Hail vs. Graupel comparison (WBOY)

Both kinds of icy precipitation fell Friday making it a confusing conundrum for us Mountaineers.

Stay up to date on the latest weather alerts: Subscribe to our daily and breaking weather newsletters ❄

Hail is the most popular suspect in this icy mystery as these clear ice pellets usually form inside thunderstorm updrafts.

Because of the moist and speedy lapse rates of these wet air parcels within the thunderstorm cells, the hail is likely to have been picked up and dropped within the cumulonimbus, or storm, clouds before falling to the surface.

This also could explain the thunder and lightning that was seen and heard throughout the mountains, foothills, and lowlands.



Hail reports sent to the National Weather Service (WBOY)

Graupel is also a possibility because of the strong cold in the upper levels of the atmosphere as temperatures above the surface for the foothills and mountains were below freezing.

—

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!