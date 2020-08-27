North-central West Virginia’s potential impacts from the remnants of Laura

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Hurricane Laura is getting set to make landfall along the Louisiana-Texas coastline with winds of upwards of 150+mph. This leaves many wondering what impacts our region will see from this system.

The National Hurricane Center’s “Cone of Uncertainty” includes most of the state of West Virginia as of the 8:00 PM Wednesday advisory. However, by the time what’s left of now Hurricane Laura reaches the Ohio River Valley, it will be undergoing the processes of becoming a “Post-Tropical Cyclone” or “Remnant Low”.

In short, this means that it will be losing many of the characteristics that you see with hurricanes and tropical cyclones. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall still occur after this process and that is exactly what we will be seeing heading into the weekend.

Friday night through Saturday, scattered heavy rain and storms will be pushing into north-central West Virginia. Much of the region could see anywhere from 1-3 inches to even 3-4+ inches of rainfall Thursday through Saturday night. This amount of rain on top of the rainfall many locations have seen all week will increase our chances of flash flooding heading into the weekend.

Wind gusts won’t be as strong as you might anticipate as right now models are suggesting the stronger wind gusts of 40-50 mph will remain to our south. Gusts in our region will range from in the mid-20s for most locations. Areas into the mountains could see wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph at times.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team as we continue to keep you updated on the changes to this forecast.