Not a joke – snow is possible on April Fool’s Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a decent amount of rain came through north-central West Virginia on Wednesday, March will end as April will begin – like a lion.

Rain showers and downpours brought over a quarter-inch to one inch of rainfall to the northern half of the Mountain State Wednesday.

As more moisture moves in from Lake Michigan and the western Ohio Valley, colder air will push in overnight.

Rain will likely turn to wintry mix around midnight, and then move to full-on snow in the early morning hours of our Thursday.

After that burst of snow moves out before sunrise, more rounds of isolated snow showers are possible throughout the morning.

As the day goes on, snow showers will become more sparse across the lower elevations. Snow will mainly be along and east of I-79 into the foothills and mountains into the afternoon. There will be some raindrops mixing in with the snow.

Snow showers will linger into the later evening hours overnight into the early morning hours on Friday.

How much snow are we going to see? Much of the region along and west of I-79 will see anywhere from a dusting of snow to up to an inch of fresh powder.

As we head into the foothills, an inch or two of snow is possible with two-to-four inches of snow into the higher elevations; some mixing may lower those snow totals. Pockets of four-to-eight inches of snow are possible in the high peaks as travel will be slick and winds will be gusty. Snow will also likely stick to the grassy areas, but not as much to the pavement due to warmer asphalt temperatures.

Gusts of wind are possible up to 35 miles-per-hour, so make sure to secure loose articles into the higher elevations.

Thanks to these gusty winds and rounds of snow, cold air will be plentiful across the region.

Wind chill values in the higher elevations will be in the single digits with teens and 20s as you go closer to I-79. Make sure to bundle up Thursday across the region.

Things will get much warmer as we go into the next week.

40s will be present as skies clear Friday with 60s by Easter Sunday.

