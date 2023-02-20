CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Weather Service (NWS) based in Charleston, West Virginia said that most of the state has seen one to three feet less snow than average so far this season.

A map shared by the NWS on Sunday shows that almost all of West Virginia is a foot behind on snow accumulation, and parts of the mountains have seen over four feet less snow than average as of Feb. 15.

The map shows most of West Virginia in the -12 to -24 inches category which is represented by medium brown. However, the mountains around Preston, Randolph, Tucker and Pocahontas counties are seeing even less snow than average—between three and six feet less.

NWS snowfall analysis map for 2022-2023 season as of Feb. 15, 2023

The same section of mountainous West Virginia counties is currently listed as “Abnormally Dry” by NOAA although they are not under any drought.

In addition to having much less snow than average, several heat records have also been set in West Virginia this year. In February alone, several records across the state, including multiple city records on Feb. 15, and an extremely warm day in Clarksburg on Feb. 9, marking a high of 77 degrees.

On Groundhog Day, West Virginia’s French Creek Freddie did not see his shadow, predicting that springs will come early this year, but Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow, meaning there will be six more weeks of winter.