KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — After an assessment Tuesday, the National Weather Service has determined that the storm damages in Preston County were not caused by a tornado.

North central West Virginia experienced severe storms Monday, Aug. 7, and most of the area was under a Tornado Watch. Late Tuesday morning, National Weather Service crews from Pittsburgh traveled to Preston County, West Virginia to assess storm damages near Kingwood.

A Public Information Statement released by the NWS Tuesday afternoon said that the damages in the Ruthbelle and Afton areas were caused by hail and damaging winds. A mesocyclone, which is a vortex that is several miles wide and much larger than a tornado, did form around 1 p.m., causing hail that “produced considerable crop damage to a corn field in the vicinity of Coal Lick Road and Black Bear Drive.” No was injured as a result of the storm.

The statement said that while there were several trees down in the area, the damage was likely not related to a tornado. Wind in the areas had an estimated peak of 60 MPH.

According to the NWS, for a vortex to be considered a tornado, it needs “violently rotating”—usually with wind speeds of 100 MPH or more—and has to make contact with the ground. For more information on how the NWS determines wind damage and tornados, click here.