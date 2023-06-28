CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia is under a statewide air quality advisory Wednesday due to the amount of smoke in the atmosphere from Canadian fires.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality issued the Air Quality Advisory Wednesday afternoon in tandem with the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.

The Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont area is one of the worst-impacted areas of the state, according to the Division of Air Quality.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all of north central West Virginia was experiencing “Very Unhealthy” or “Unhealthy” air quality, with “Unhealthy” air posing health risks to some members of the general population and all members of sensitive groups, such as the young and old or those with lung-related health conditions, and “Very Unhealthy” air posing a risk of health effects for everyone, according to the Division of Air Quality.

Air quality map courtesy of Airnow.gov.

Air quality index key. Courtesy West Virginia Department of Environmental Protect’s Division of Air Quality

The Harrison County Office of Emergency Management said on its official Facebook page that it was notified by the Division of Air Quality that outdoor burning is prohibited on Wednesday, June 28.

The Division of Air Quality said in a press release Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises those in areas with poor air quality to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities.

Airnow.gov provides continual updates about air quality in the U.S. Click here to use the online tool.

The Division of Air Quality shared Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tips for protecting yourself from wildfire smoke for those interested in taking precautions. Click here to read them.

At this time, the 12 News Stormtacker Team predicts that the air quality will return to the “Moderate” level in north central West Virginia on Thursday.