Parsons in 2018: Wettest Ever in West Virginia

It seems as if we’re still drying out from 2018 across the Mountain State, but one town in Tucker County is the dampest of them all.

According to the latest report from the State Climate Extremes Committee, Parsons acquired 96.99 inches of rain from January 1 to December 31. That total is the most rain at one specific site ever recorded in the state of West Virginia.

Located on the banks of the Black Fork River, the rain gauge at Parsons 3SE is in an open area and, according to the report, is surrounded by steep elevation changes from 1680 to 3560 feet in all directions. It is also in an open area with good exposure from all sides.

The rain gauges at Davis, Canaan Valley and Elkins also saw near-record yearly rainfall totals, but with an average of 70-80 inches of rainfall collected, it came nowhere close to the record set in Parsons.

A wet Parsons day outside the Tucker County EMS building

