CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the end of summer a few weeks ago, West Virginia has made a hard transition to fall. Temperatures overall have been rather colder than average the last few weeks but still relatively mild. However, this weekend, expect to see to have some of the coldest mornings yet for the season.

Upcoming morning lows, Oct. 7-13 (WBOY image)

A cold front will pass through north central West Virginia Friday afternoon. Along with the possibility of some rain showers, it will bring in much colder air to the area as winds shift to the northwest.

Cold front passing in the afternoon. (WBOY image)

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s overnight into Saturday morning. This could bring the first frost of the year to much of the state. If you have any sensitive outdoor plants, it would be best for you to take them inside or cover them in order to protect them. This air will be with us at least through Monday.

How frost forms. (WBOY image)

On the bright side, this weekend is expected to be sunny and dry. Yet don’t expect any warm temperatures; we’ll top out in the upper 50s and low 60s in the lowlands, and in the upper 40s and low 50s for the mountains.

Is it going to warm back up? Although it is possible the get a few more weeks of warm weather this year, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing any warmer-than-average temperatures soon.

CPC Temperature outlook (WBOY image)

