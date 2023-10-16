SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s higher elevations saw a “clash of the seasons” with the first snow of the season Monday morning.

Snowshoe Mountain’s official Facebook page shared photos of snow from overnight alongside the still brightly colored fall foliage in the area. Although there were a few snowflakes in West Virginia’s mountains last week, this is the first time this season that there has been any accumulation.

Other areas of the state at 3,500 feet of elevation or higher, including parts of Randolph, Tucker, Grant, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Webster counties, may have also seen some snow. As of 10 a.m., the Snowshoe’s live webcams showed that most, if not all, of the snow had already melted.

Although winter is moving into West Virginia, fall colors are still vibrant in the higher elevations and are starting to move down into West Virginia’s lowlands. To stay up-to-date on where fall colors are the best in West Virginia, sign up for the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s fall foliage updates, which are released on Wednesdays throughout the season, or check out the department’s live leaf map.