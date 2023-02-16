CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It was a record-setting week in north central West Virginia with heat records for multiple days in multiple cities getting broken.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, records were broken in three north central West Virginia cities, including one that was more than 110 years old, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Morgantown saw a record high of 73 degrees Fahrenheit, which beat of the previous record of 72 degrees from 1954. Clarksburg broke its previous 1954 record of 69 degrees substantially with a high of 76 degrees. And Elkins broke a long-standing record of 71 degrees from 1909 with a high of 72 degrees.

Along with the record highs came high winds, which may have caused several brush fires to break out in north central West Virginia, including a 50-acre burn in Doddridge County and a fire near a school in Monongalia County.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Clarksburg got even warmer, breaking the former 1937 record of 75 degrees with a high of 77 degrees.

According to climate data, the average high temperature during the month of February in Clarksburg is 43 degrees.