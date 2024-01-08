CLARKSBURG. W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories that will go into effect Tuesday morning in several counties in north central West Virginia, with gusts predicted to be as high as 60 mph in some areas.

The following areas in north central West Virginia are under a High Wind Warning that will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday and end at 7 p.m. that night. According to the NWS, these areas should expect southeast winds between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph.

Cowen, Webster County

Webster Springs, Webster County

Elkins, Randolph County

Harman, Randolph County

Snowshoe, Pocahontas County

The NWS warns that winds will blow down trees and power lines and that widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be more difficult and drivers should exercise caution. Avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.

The following areas in north central West Virginia are under a Wind Advisory that will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday and end at 7 p.m. that night. According to the NWS, these areas should expect southeast winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph.

Belington, Barbour County

Philippi, Barbour County

Weston, Lewis County

Buckhannon, Upshur County

Marlinton, Pocahontas County

Winds could blow around unsecured objects, and some power outages may occur in these areas.