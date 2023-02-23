CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We will continue to be spoiled in winter as temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. For potentially the third time this month, we will break records for high temperatures in February. Though as things stand right now, north-central West Virginia could be as warm, if not warmer than some places in Texas Thursday.

Why is that?

Currently, a cold front is pushing down into Texas and bringing in colder air toward the Dallas area. Meanwhile, we have a warm front to our north and winds out of the southwest bringing in warmer air. Also to the north is a messy winter system bringing snow & ice from the Great Lakes to the Midwest. But they aren’t the only ones getting a taste of winter.

Some parts of Southern California are experiencing blizzard-like conditions. For the first time since 1989, the mountains of Southern California have been issued a blizzard warning from the National Weather Service. Currently, a deep “trough” (or elongated area of low pressure) is situated over the west coast. Troughs are associated with colder air and active weather. Meanwhile, we have a ridge situated over our region.

However back around our neck of the woods, we will be saying goodbye to this record-breaking warmth as a cold front passes overnight.

