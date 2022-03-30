CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Much of the western part of West Virginia is under a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday, but what does that mean?

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning means that fires are likely in that area. Under a Red Flag Warning, an area usually has warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds. This causes an increased risk of fire danger.

What is a Red Flag Warning? (WBOY image)

Outdoor burning is not recommended during a Red Flag Warning. The National Weather Service also says not to throw cigarette butts or matches out of your car because they could light grass on the side of the road.

Make sure that you extinguish all fires properly by drowning them in plenty of water and, afterward, check to make sure the remains of the fire are cold to the touch. Never leave a fire unattended.

Red Flag Warning for March 30 (WBOY image)

The following counties are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday, March 30 from noon until 8 p.m. and should follow the NWS’ recommendations: Harrison, Lewis, Braxton, Gilmer, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Clay, and Roane.