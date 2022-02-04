PHOTOS: Flooding in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Flood warnings and watches were issued across West Virginia on Thursday and into Friday, and many places have already seen roads covered with water. Here are some photos of the flooding that West Virginia has already seen.

Fairmont

Pricketts Creek Road and Mudlick Run Road around 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 (Courtesy: Brooke Plum)

Wallace

Flooding near Wallace, photo taken afternoon of Feb. 3 (Courtesy: Becky Bunnell)

Shinnston

This video was taken Friday morning near Shinnston.

Clarksburg

Flooding on River Road, Clarksburg, photo taken the morning of Feb. 4 (Courtesy: Makayla Snyder)

Webster, Taylor County

Flooding at the Anna Jarvis Museum on Rt. 119 in Webster Taylor County. Photo taken Friday morning (Courtesy: Sherry Valure)

Flooding at the Anna Jarvis Museum on Rt. 119 in Webster Taylor County. Photo taken Friday morning (Courtesy: Sherry Valure)

Sissonville

Flooding in Sissonville (Courtesy: WOWK)

Seeing flooding, high water, or winter weather affecting your area? Let us know! Photos and updates can be sent to us via our 12 News Facebook page or StormTracker 12 Facebook page.

This story will be updated with new photos as we receive them.