PICTURES & VIDEO: Tuesday’s snow in north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Snow came down throughout north-central West Virginia Tuesday and dropped a few flakes, sleet, and raindrops to wet, accumulating snow in the high peaks.

Here is a selection of pictures and videos sent in by viewers across the Mountain State from Tuesday’s winter weather.

Light snowfall in Lost River (Hardy County) – Gary Robinson

Blowing snow in Canaan Valley (Tucker County) – Sue Smith

Garrett County, MD – Josh Brenneman

Pheasant Mountain Run, Tucker/Randolph County Line – Heather Booth

Marion County – Vera Hinerman

Bridgeport – Brandon Bunnell

Garrett County, MD – Josh Brenneman

Garrett County, MD – Josh Brenneman

Lost River (Hardy County) – Gary Robinson

Bridgeport – Brandon Bunnell

Fairmont – Amy Marie Bell

Snow falling in Lost River (Hardy County) – Gary Robinson

Snow on the ground in Aurora (Preston County) – Raschell Smith Zipp

