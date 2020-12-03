PICTURES & VIDEOS: December 1st snowstorm

Carol Dean, Upshur County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Snowflakes and gusty winds dominated our weather late Monday night into Wednesday morning across north-central West Virginia.

Winter backdrops were plentiful in the Mountain State from the lowlands all the way to the high peaks of Tucker and Preston counties.

Here are pictures and videos sent in by WBOY 12News viewers throughout the wintry Wild and Wonderful.

Sue Smith, Canaan Valley

  • Sharon Prahl Symenski, COlfax
  • Robin Petersen Witt, Normantown
  • Sandi Love
  • Cindy Davis, Doddridge County
  • Edward Harper, Cheat Lake
  • Debra Saunders, Cassville
  • Terry Dalton, Morgantown
  • Warren Jenkins, Shinnston
  • Chad Whitescarver, Masontown
  • Avis Lake, Burnsville
  • Kelly Kosar Heldreth, Rivesville
  • Mike James Robinson, Elkins
  • Brenda McGinnis, Tunnelton
  • Bobbie Reed, Walkersville
  • D P Ten Eyck, Morgantown
  • Kevin Luckel. Cranesville
  • Jill and Bobby Newlon, Montrose
  • Donna Lea Lewis, French Creek
  • Diane Yerkovich, Fairmont
  • Matilda Fowler, French Creek
  • Harold Norris, Nutter Fort
  • Steven Liller-Ashcraft, Morgantown
  • Kandy Sly, Clarksburg
  • Donna Knight, Bingamon
  • Dion Lanham, Grafton
  • Gina Carroll, Aurora
  • Linda Moore, Fairmont
  • Megan Clarisse Landes, Farmington
  • Joyce Cottle, French Creek
  • Carol Dean, Upshur County
  • Paul Blowers, Talbott
  • Leslie Haning, Clarksburg
  • Angie Maze McCormick, Worthington
  • Barry Wendell, Morgantown

Dillon Gaudet, Mill Creek

Courtney Knight, Lost Creek

