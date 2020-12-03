PICTURES & VIDEOS: December 1st snowstorm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Snowflakes and gusty winds dominated our weather late Monday night into Wednesday morning across north-central West Virginia.
Winter backdrops were plentiful in the Mountain State from the lowlands all the way to the high peaks of Tucker and Preston counties.
Here are pictures and videos sent in by WBOY 12News viewers throughout the wintry Wild and Wonderful.
Sue Smith, Canaan Valley
Dillon Gaudet, Mill Creek
Courtney Knight, Lost Creek
