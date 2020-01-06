Quick Shot of Snow Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – Mother Nature has been giving us some mild and wet weather across north-central West Virginia and especially in the lowlands so far this winter.

However, a quick blast of winter is on the way for the region Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory for Webster and Pocahontas counties has been issued from 7 AM-4 PM Tuesday due to measurable and blowing snow. Hazardous driving conditions are also possible. However, snow is possible across the region.

Slick roads and dangerous driving conditions are the biggest threats with this system, especially for the lunch rush. Snow and ice will cause a bit of a headache from mid-morning into the afternoon, but all in all, it won’t be too bad for our region.

Why the snow? It’s because of a large low pressure system to our south bringing warm and moist air.

High pressure is keeping things cold, but as it moves out of the area warmth will sneak in behind it fading the winter weather quickly.

The snow is expected to begin after the bulk of the morning commute is through as light flakes.

But as the moisture increases, snow will become heavier in the mid-to-late morning throughout north-central West Virginia as the low pressure center inches north and east.

This is when the bulk of the snow and wintry precipitation will be throughout the region.

The heaviest snow will be moving across north-central West Virginia from the late morning through the lunch hour.

As we head after lunch, the warm air out of the southwest starts to move in.

This will help the system pick up steam as it moves east and transition snow to rain, sleet, or ice across the lowlands and dry things up from west to east.

Only a few remnants of the snow and sleet will likely be remaining by dinnertime thanks to moisture trapped in the higher elevations.

Skies will be clearing Tuesday night, then increasing in cloud cover again early Wednesday morning.

That is because the lingering moisture from the system will drop another quick blast of sleet or snow showers along the I-68 and Route 219 corridors in the mountains.

That should clear by lunch Wednesday with the lowlands and foothills dry and on the sunnier side.

The snow forecast isn’t crazy, but it is enough to wet the whistles of snow-lovers throughout the Mountain State.

The lowlands will see anywhere from nothing to two inches of snow. One to three inches of snow is possible for the foothills and mountains.

Locally higher amounts are possible throughout the region as the wet snow changes over to sleet and rain. This will cause hazardous driving conditions throughout the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures are expected to be below freezing.