Rain and snow mess for the weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Friday has already been a gloomy and soggy day across the region. More precipitation is expected as we go into the weekend.

Showers and downpours will impact our evening as gusty winds calm down and lighten up first in the lowlands, and then in the mountains.

This is because of a large low-pressure system and associated cold front moving to the east and north. This has been giving us a lot of rain already today.

As of 4:45 PM, the majority of north-central West Virginia has seen up to a half-inch of rainfall.

More has fallen in the lowlands west of I-79 with up to one inch of rain according to radar estimates.

These showers and downpours are causing slick and wet roadways as well as minor flooding so make sure to take extra time if you head out this evening overnight into tomorrow morning.

By Saturday afternoon, up to an additional inch of rain may come down so make sure to take caution as well as leave extra room between vehicles and have your headlights on while your wipers on. If you do run into any flooding, remember – TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

That is also the time when colder air will start to trickle into north-central West Virginia.

Light rain showers will first turn into a mix of sleet, ice, and snow in the mountains Saturday afternoon.

Toward the evening, it will be the lowlands’ turn to get in on the action. Travel will be hazardous and roads will be slippery when wet with rain and sleet.

Ice is also expected to accumulate as well.

Up to 0.10″ of ice is likely with locally higher amounts possible. Ice can weigh down tree limbs and branches as well as power lines. This may cause downed tree limbs as well as isolated power outages in rural and mountainous areas.

A wintry mix of snow, ice, and rain will continue overnight across the lowlands, foothills, and mountains.

Accumulations will be light into Sunday morning and could impact our drive to church, especially east of I-79.

Continuing through the lunch hour for the lowlands, this will be the bulk of our precipitation for the first day of the new week into the higher elevations.

Upslope snow showers are possible for the mountains late Sunday, especially in elevations greater than 3,000 feet.

More snow showers are on the way for Monday due to northwesterly winds causing upslope snow showers. This will especially impact the mountains.

This is when we’ll see the majority of our snow fall for the higher elevations with little to no more accumulation on Monday.

By the time that everything is said and done. we won’t see as much snow as originally thought – why? The warm rain is expected to last a little bit too long for our liking across the lowlands and foothills. This snowfall forecast is through Monday.

The lowlands closest to I-77 and the Ohio River, as well as some areas west of I-79, are expected to see anywhere from nothing to an inch of snow. The I-79 corridor along with the foothills are expected to see a trace to an inch and a half of snow. The mountains will see 2-5 inches of snow; this is all dependent on the elevation and manner of the upslope snow showers.

This complex system is expected to bring hazardous travel, especially in the areas around Corridor H, Route 219, I-68, and US-33. Roads will be wet and slick in our mountainous terrain.

Because of the possible ice and snow accumulation, power outages and service disruptions are possible. Downed tree limbs and power lines are also in the cards from the wintry precipitation along with gusty winds as the system moves out.