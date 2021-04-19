Rain and snow possible Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Winter is hanging on by a thread across the Mountain State as the forecast is flirting with rain, sleet, and the dreaded “S” word – snow!

A front will move in early Wednesday and bring moisture and cold air behind it into north-central West Virginia.

Showers begin Wednesday morning, but the moisture likely starts to turn cold in the region starting around lunchtime.

Showers will potentially turn into sleet, wintry mix, and snow throughout the afternoon for the foothills and mountains.

More snow showers are possible in the higher elevations toward the Wednesday evening commute and could cause some headaches on the roadways; this is likely along I-68, Corridor H, Route 219/Seneca Trail, Route 48, and Route 33 as roads will be a bit slushy and messy.

Much of the moisture will exit around or after sunset on Wednesday with lingering snow showers being in the cards above 3,000 feet in elevation early Thursday morning.

This will be a little bit of a nuisance on the roadways, but all and all, it will likely not stick on most surfaces; snow and slush sticking on grass in the mountains is the height of this system.

Up to an inch of wintry precipitation is possible across the majority of the region with some spots in portions of Randolph, Webster, and Pocahontas counties seeing more than an inch of a snow/slush/rain mix.

In addition, a glaze of ice is possible into the foothills and mountains with up to a quarter-inch of rain possible throughout the lowlands on both sides of I-79. Prepare to take a few extra minutes on your evening commute on Wednesday due to the inclement weather!

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!