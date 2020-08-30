Rain chances increase heading into September

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sunday was a nice relief from the active weather thanks to a cooler and drier air mass that moved into the region. Changes are on the way heading into Monday as an unsettled and rainy pattern returns to the region heading into your workweek.

Over the past week, multiple inches of rain have fallen across north-central West Virginia, with areas into Braxton, Webster, Marion, and Randolph counties experiencing high water concerns. Areas into Braxton and Webster counties even experienced flooding last week.

Another week of active weather is on tap across West Virginia, starting with Monday as a low-pressure system moves from out southwest. Widespread rain and maybe a rumble of thunder or two are possible for your Monday.

Our mountain counties are expected to see the most rain through Tuesday morning. Anywhere from 1-2 inches are expected with locally heavier amounts possible, especially into the higher elevations of Randolph and Tucker counties. Isolated flooding is possible, especially in areas that have seen a lot of rain over the past week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Webster counties through late Monday night due to the aforementioned forecast.

Rain chances drop considerably for your Tuesday, as the majority of the rain should remain into the higher elevations. Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, the chances of not only rain but thunderstorms increase thanks to a pair of systems tracking across the Ohio River Valley.

Another strong cold front is expected to move in late-week that should dry things up and cool temperatures down again heading into your Labor Day weekend. With the shot of a “fall-like” airmass, conditions are expected to remain calm for the majority of the holiday weekend.

The main threat all week will be isolated flash flooding, especially in areas that have several inches of rain over the past week. Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for updates and remember to send your storm photos/videos to weather@wboy.com when you can do so safely.