Rain chances on tap for the weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Don’t cancel your weekend plans as there will be PLENTY of sunshine, but have the rain gear ready just in case.

Isolated showers and storms are in the cards Saturday and Sunday as temperatures will be a little cooler because of the forecasted rain. The precipitation looks to be mainly to the south of Route 50, but everyone could see a sporadic raindrop or downpour.

Too many downpours at one time could cause some flooding, however.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, isolated and localized areas of flash flooding are possible Saturday and Sunday; the potential for this is higher in low-lying areas as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers.

Much of the region will see up to an inch of rain Saturday and Sunday with the possibility of up to two inches in the cards along and south of Route 50 and into the foothills and mountains.

Shower and storm chances will be hit-or-miss throughout the region this weekend, with some of the downpours producing heavy rainfall.

The good news is that precipitation will turn spotty at the beginning of the workweek and dwindle by the end of the week the way things currently stand.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!