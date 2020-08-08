Rain chances return after dry weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After some scattered showers and downpours over the past week, the weekend will be nice and warm across north-central West Virginia before more chances of rain toward the middle of August.

Some spots over the past week have seen as much as over three inches of rainfall in the past seven days.

A ten-percent chance of rain is in place for the region on Saturday with just a spotty shower. This will continue the dry spell for our northern counties and for those along I-77 and the Ohio River basin.

According to Thursday’s update of the Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, parts of Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Preston, and Garrett counties are seeing “Abnormally Dry” conditions, or a D0 drought.

This means that crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, lawns are turning brown, and surface water levels are declining, among other things.

There are also some areas within a “Moderate Drought” or a D1 drought. Spots within Preston, Monongalia, and Marion counties along the I-79 and I-68 corridors are seeing “Moderate Drought” conditions.

This means that irrigation uses are higher, as well as a likely decrease in already lower-than-normal hay and grain yield. It also could increase fire danger, reduce honey production, and stress trees and landscaping, among other things.

The weekend will continue the dry spell.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the lowlands and lower 80s for the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies.

After the weekend, though, good news arrives as rain chances increase for the northern half of the Mountain State.

Isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent Tuesday through the end of the next workweek.

Rainy conditions may continue as we head toward the end of August.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, wetter than average conditions are possible across both the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys. More rainfall is expected in the southern half of West Virginia.

