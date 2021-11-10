Rain on the way Thursday evening

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dry and warm conditions will be with us Wednesday and much of Thursday, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Why, may you ask? A big cold front is on the way and is looking to trigger a domino effect in our world of weather.

A warm front is inching toward the Mountain State and will bring warmer than average temperatures across the region as it brings more humidity, cloud cover, moisture, and warmth.

The warmth of the front will give us highs in the 60s Wednesday and 70s on Thursday.

Rain moves in late Thursday into Friday along the front.

This will bring heavy rain into the end of our workweek Thursday night into Friday morning.

As skies clear early Friday, things will turn mostly sunny and breezy with wind gusts possible from 25 to 45 m.p.h.

By the time all of the rain is out of the area, much of north-central West Virginia will see anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain Thursday night into Friday.

More moisture and cold air behind this system will bring down the thermostats in north-central West Virginia and get us to ready for winter weather.

By the weekend, temperatures will drop into the 40s and that will continue into the beginning of the next workweek.

This drop in temperatures will bring excess moisture and rounds of shower activity, and the possibility of a mix of snow, sleet, and snow into the weekend and next week.

