Rain returns to wrap up workweek

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After two days of 90-degree temperatures, a little bit of relief is on the way.

Rain comes back into north-central West Virginia after it seems like it has been raining for most of the month of May. Clarksburg, in fact, has seen 20 days of at least a trace of precipitation out of the 26 days so far in the month.

It has been an above-average month for rainfall so far in Clarksburg. Through May 25th, Clarksburg has seen 3.81″ of rain compared to the average of 3.41″ of rain.

Elkins and Morgantown have been below-average, however. So far this month, Elkins has seen 3.55″ of rain compared to the average of 4.12″ of rain. Morgantown has seen 2.93″ of rain so far this month compared to the average of 3.68″.

More rain is expected to move into the region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Downpours and possible embedded thunderstorms may cause flooding in already saturated areas as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers.

Spotty showers and storms are possible off and on throughout Thursday and Friday.

Through early Friday morning, spots along and east of I-79 will see up to a half-inch of rain. Areas south of Route 50 and west of I-79 may see up to an inch of rain through early Friday so flooding is definitely possible.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates!