Rain to Snow Brings Messy Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.VA – As the majority of the region saw rain showers and downpours to start the work week, more precipitation is on the way for our Tuesday.

As of 5 PM Monday, over a half-inch of rain has fallen along and west of I-79 in north-central West Virginia, according to radar estimates.

This is because of a large low-pressure system bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the western half of the United States.

As a cold front inches closer to the Wild and Wonderful, moisture will be plentiful Monday evening through Tuesday due to this system.

This moisture will be coming from the southwest and allows for warmer air with temperatures in the 50s throughout Monday evening into the overnight period and gusty winds up to 40 MPH throughout the region into late Tuesday. Locally higher gusts are possible into the mountains.

Showers and downpours will continue Monday evening as mild conditions persist.

Rain will pick up again after midnight with heavier downpours. Minor flooding is possible near creeks, streams, and rivers as well as in urban areas.

More of the wet stuff is expected into Tuesday morning with showers as the cold front begins to pass through the region.

By the time rain begins to transition into snow, much of the region is expected to see an additional total half-inch to one inch of rainfall.

Temperatures will drop into the lower-to-middle 30s by lunchtime which will allow the rain to transition into wintry mix, snow, and ice.

More cold air will blow in as gusts exceed 35 MPH. However, that moisture will push moisture out and allow drier air from the northwest to settle in with some snow across the I-79 corridor and points east.

That drier air will keep the snow trapped mainly into the higher elevations through the afternoon and evening commutes.

Snow will be tapering off overnight into early Wednesday morning with an isolated flurry possible to start our Hump Day in the mountains. Skies will clear throughout the morning with plenty of sunshine after lunchtime Wednesday.

More snow will be with us for our friends in the mountains. In elevations greater than 3,000 feet, two-to-four inches of snow is expected.

An inch or two of snow with possible locally higher amounts is forecast for the rest of the foothills and mountains. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible for the majority of the lowlands including the areas west, along, and just east of I-79. Drier air will be plentiful along the Ohio River so accumulations will be slim to none with only a few flakes able to fly.

Roads will be slick going home from work and school, so please remember a few basic tips as you drive home.