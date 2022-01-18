Rain Wednesday to Thursday snow in the cards for the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After our first dose of winter weather for the week Monday, north-central West Virginia should ready for its next weathermaker Wednesday into Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

Showers will move in midday Wednesday as it will be a wet second half of your Hump Day.

Rain will be steadier and heavier as the day goes on, but as colder air moves in – a wintry mix of sleet, ice, snow, and freezing rain is possible in the higher elevations.

This is on top of gusty winds throughout north-central West Virginia Wednesday.

Gusts are expected to exceed 25-35 mph and could produce power outages in rural and isolated areas. By the time everything is said and done Wednesday, a decent mix of rain – both liquid and frozen – will have come down.

A quarter-inch of rain is expected in the lowlands Wednesday afternoon and evening, with more rain in the cards to the south of Route 33. Up to a half-inch or more is possible. Because of this, minor flooding is possible throughout the region. This is even more the case now than usual because the rain will melt whatever snow is still on the ground.

However in the mountains, up to a tenth-inch of ice and freezing rain is expected to accumulate across portions of Garrett, Preston, Tucker, Randolph, and Pocahontas counties. This could cause isolated power outages as well as slick driving conditions along I-68, Routes 33, 32, 219, 57, 119 and Corridor H.

THURSDAY

Snow will begin late Wednesday night and will be heaviest in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Snow showers will fizzle out as we head into the daylight hours Thursday morning.

The combination of cold air and moisture will fade as we head toward lunchtime, but a few flurries or snow showers will likely linger into the mountains through the afternoon or early evening.

After the snow fades, some fresh powder will have accumulated on the ground.

Up to 1-3 inches of snow are expected to accumulate along and west of the I-79 corridor Thursday morning and midday.

As you head into the higher elevations and foothills east of I-79, expect 2-4 inches of snow for those areas. Locally higher amounts are possible throughout the region.

Besides the snow, other major impacts include slippery roads and hazardous travel.

Make sure to charge your phones and devices to communicate with someone in case of an emergency or to get the latest weather information.

Have an emergency kit filled with medicine, drinking water, and food as well as proper clothing to handle the winter weather; a coat, pair of gloves, winter hat, scarf, as well as layered clothing are essential to keep safe and warm.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!