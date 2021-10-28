Rainy Halloweekend awaits north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As fog started off our beautiful Thursday, more rain is headed into the Mountain State as we approach the end of October.

Showers move in after sunset Thursday evening with light rain falling into the higher elevations. The rain becomes steadier and heavier as we head overnight.

Friday morning will see some downpours approaching the lunch hour as an occluded front pushes the system northeastward.

An occluded front happens when a warm air mass gets trapped in between two cold air masses having the warm air mass rise up over the cold air meeting them in the middle. This typically brings downpours that train over land; training means that multiple areas of heavy rain move over the same region during a short period of time.

Luckily, things will dry up a bit as showers become more isolated Friday afternoon and evening for high school football; however, more rain is on the way.

Off and on showers are possible Saturday morning and afternoon with more possible into Saturday evening.

When going out for Trick-or-Treating Saturday afternoon and evening, make sure to have the umbrella and/or jacket to keep yourself warm and dry. Extra socks and a layer or two is also advised if out candy hunting or attending pre-Halloween festivities

By the time everything is said and done, a decent amount of precipitation is expected through Sunday morning.

Most areas will see up to an inch to two inches of rainfall through Sunday morning, according to rainfall estimates as things stand now.

Temperatures will cool from the 60s Friday into the 50s Saturday and Sunday, as skies will dry up Sunday afternoon on Halloween proper.

