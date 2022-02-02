Rainy, icy, snowy mess expected through Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A major storm is headed our way as we are looking at rain, then freezing rain, sleet, and snow potentially impacting our Thursday and Friday.

STORMTRACKER ALERTS:

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Ritchie, and Wirt counties through 1 AM Friday morning and for Garrett, Grant and Mineral counties until noon on Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wetzel county through 10 AM Friday morning, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, Braxton, Calhoun, Webster, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Monongalia, Preston, Tucker, and Barbour counties through Friday.

IMPACTS:

Rain is expected to begin Wednesday evening and continue through the night and into Thursday morning and transitioning to a wintry mix through the afternoon hours.

As temperatures drop below freezing Thursday night, the chance of freezing rain increases causing very hazardous conditions on the roadways throughout the Mountain State, especially in those areas west of I-79.

The heavy rain and already saturated soil will enhance flooding potential. If you see any flooding, make sure to turn around if driving a vehicle and get to higher ground if possible.

A transition to snow is expected to occur Friday morning and last through the afternoon hours, beginning to taper off into the evening. Hazardous travel conditions and power outages stand out as the biggest threats to the Mountain State as the colder air swoops in late Thursday into Friday.

Once the rain and freezing rain transitions to snow, we are expecting to see the highest snowfall accumulation west of I-79 where we expect between 1-3 inches of snowfall. East of I-79 is expected to see anywhere from a dusting up to 2 inches . Locally higher amounts are possible .

