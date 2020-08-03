Rare weather phenomena spotted across north-central West Virginia

CORRECTION: The phenomena was previously described as an iridescent cloud but is instead a circumhorizon arc.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Have you ever heard of sun halos or circumhorizon arcs? Well, both weather phenomena were observed across north-central West Virginia Monday afternoon.

A sun halo is a ring that forms around the sun (or moon at night) that is caused when ice crystals within upper-level cirrus clouds refract light from the sun.

Trudy Gum

Trudy Gum

Circumhorizon arcs occur as a 22 degree halo around the sun and are orientated parallel to the horizon. The arcs become colorful when cirrus clouds act as a prism and refract the light from the sun to display a rainbow like feature in the cloud.

Ben Scott, Shinnston

Cynthia Galloway, Cheat Lake

Carol Exline, Goshen Road

Steve Ice, Lumberport

Trina McIntire, Salem

