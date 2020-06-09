Record heat and storms for the middle of the week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Hot and humid conditions over the next few days is a recipe for some storms as we head into Wednesday. Mid 90’s are in the forecast for Tuesday, making this heat spell one of the warmest we have seen this early in the year in nearly a decade.

The last time Clarksburg reached a high temperature of over 95 degrees was back on July 7th, 2012. June heat in the mid 90s is particularly rare for north-central West Virginia, as the last time highs surpassed 93 degrees in Clarksburg was on June 29th, 2012.

Areas could see isolated pop-up storms Tuesday evening

The heat will be accompanied increasing moisture, as dewpoints will be reaching the low 70s by Wednesday. These hot and humid conditions lay the ground work for the chance of pop-up storms on Tuesday, followed by an increased risk strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

As of Monday evening, areas east of I-79 are in a LEVEL 1 threat for severe weather Wednesday through Wednesday night. This means that isolated severe storms are possible. 40-60 MPH winds and hail up to one inch are possible, while at this time the tornado risk remains low.

Areas west of I-79 in western portions of Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, and Ritchie counties as well as Tyler and Wetzel County are included in a LEVEL 2 threat for severe weather. This gives these locations a greater risk of seeing strong winds and large hail, while the tornado risk at this time remains low.

We will continue to monitor the threat for strong-to-severe storms throughout the week. Reminder to download the StormTracker 12 Weather App and turn the alerts on so you are notified when severe weather is about to strike.