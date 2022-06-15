CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Record heat came through north-central West Virginia with guns ablazing.

Clarksburg saw a record high temperature of 96 degrees Wednesday, beating the record high of 94 degrees set back in 1967.

Record high temperatures on Wednesday, July 15, 2022 (WBOY)

Elkins also beat its record high temperature of 90 degrees that was set in 1994, with a high temperature of 91 degrees.

Morgantown did not beat its record high of 96 degrees with a high of 95 degrees in the University City on Wednesday.

Thursday could see record high temperatures with afternoon highs in the 90s potentially moving into the region.

Thursday’s forecast (WBOY)

The heat index could surpass 103 degrees or higher across north-central West Virginia Thursday.

Hot, but relatively cooler conditions are in the possible on Friday.

Heat index forecast (WBOY)

Because of this heat and humidity, a Heat Advisory has once again been issued for the I-79 corridor as well as for some areas in the higher elevations into the eastern panhandle from 11 AM through 8 PM Thursday.

Heat alerts Thursday (WBOY)

Areas west of I-79 are under an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 AM through 8 PM Thursday.

Heat and humidity are going to pop a few showers and storms into the region Thursday.

The first round of storms will be in the morning, and strong and/or severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Severe storm risk for Thursday (WBOY)

Most of north-central West Virginia is under a Level 2 severe storm risk with the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail, power outages, and an isolated tornado.

