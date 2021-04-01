Record low snowfall for Elkins – March Climate Review

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a cooler than average February for north-central West Virginia, temperatures warmed up for the month of March. The city of Elkins also tied the record for the least amount of snowfall for the month.

After receiving 18.6″ of snow during the month of February, Elkins only recorded a trace of snowfall for the entire month of March. Typically Elkins receives an average of 9.8″ during the month, and the last time Elkins received under an inch of snow during the month was back in 1985.

Temperatures across the region were above average for the month. Morgantown was the warm spot of our three climate locations, with an average temperature of 47.2°. This is over 5° above the monthly average. Overall, daily high temperatures were well above average, while overnight lows were around average. This is due to the dry air that was present for much of the month. Drier air conditions and few clouds allow for heat to escape during the overnight. This is called radiational cooling and this allows temperatures to plummet at night.

The lack of snow and dry air at times caused Elkins to be below average for precipitation for the month of March. If it wasn’t for the rainfall experienced on the final day of the month (0.83″), Elkins would’ve had one of the top 5 driest March months on record.

Portions of our northeastern mountains have now showed up on the latest drought monitor due to the relatively dry conditions. Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for updates.