Remembering the ‘2012 Derecho’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – June 29th, 2012 is a night many across West Virginia won’t soon forget. The infamous 2012 derecho moved through the heart of north-central West Virginia, knocking out power for over 670,000 people in the Mountain State.

June 29th-30th Composite Radar

Credit: NWS Storm Prediction Center

This storm originated near Chicago and traveled 700 miles, impacting areas from Indiana all the way to the Virginia-North Carolina border before dissipating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Total Storm Reports

Graphic Credit: NWS Storm Prediction Center

An estimated 3.7 million customers in the United States lost power as a result of the storm. West Virginia was one of the hardest hit areas as wind speeds reached 60-80 MPH, causing many residents to lose power for over a week. North-Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg reported a peak wind gust of 68 MPH, while Yeager Airport in Charleston reported the highest wind gust in the state at 78 MPH.

While many residents were without power in the week following the storm, one of the hottest streaks of temperatures entered the region soon thereafter.

Clarksburg recorded temperatures over 88 degrees for 12 straight days following the storm, including a 97° high temperature on July 7th. That near-record heat was the hottest temperature recorded in Clarksburg since 2012.

Our region receives an average one derecho every two-to-four years, but hasn’t experienced one nearly as strong as the 2012 storm since.

Graphic Credit: NWS Storm Prediction Center

Have any stories, videos, or photos of the 2012 derecho? Please email them to weather@wboy.com.