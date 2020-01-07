Reported Snowfall Totals for Tuesday’s Winter Storm

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – After a mild and wet streak to start the month of January, we finally saw a taste of winter all across north-central West Virginia.
Here is a list of reported snowfall totals throughout north-central West Virginia sent into the National Weather Service offices in Charleston, WV and Pittsburgh, PA, as well as to 12News.
REPORTED SNOWFALL TOTALS AS OF 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2020
- Philippi – 4.5″
- Tallmansville – 4.5″
- Buckhannon – 5.0″
- Snowshoe Mountain – 5.0″
- Elkins – 4.5″
- Bartow – 3.3″
- Terra Alta – 3.8″
- Davis – 3.8″
- Mount Liberty – 3.0″
- Weston – 2.0″
- Newburg – 4.0″
- Tunnelton – 3.3″
- Rural Monongalia County south of Morgantown – 1.0″
- Bridgeport – 1.0″
- Merrill (Garrett County, MD) – 4.5″
- Halleck (Monongalia County) – 1.0″
