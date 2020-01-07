Reported Snowfall Totals for Tuesday’s Winter Storm

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – After a mild and wet streak to start the month of January, we finally saw a taste of winter all across north-central West Virginia.

Here is a list of reported snowfall totals throughout north-central West Virginia sent into the National Weather Service offices in Charleston, WV and Pittsburgh, PA, as well as to 12News.

REPORTED SNOWFALL TOTALS AS OF 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2020

Philippi – 4.5″

Tallmansville – 4.5″

Buckhannon – 5.0″

Courtesy of Kyle Elliott, Buckhannon

Snowshoe Mountain – 5.0″

Elkins – 4.5″

Courtesy of MiKayla Martin, Elkins

Bartow – 3.3″

Terra Alta – 3.8″

Davis – 3.8″

Mount Liberty – 3.0″

Weston – 2.0″

Newburg – 4.0″

Tunnelton – 3.3″

Rural Monongalia County south of Morgantown – 1.0″

Bridgeport – 1.0″

Merrill (Garrett County, MD) – 4.5″

Halleck (Monongalia County) – 1.0″

