Reported Snowfall Totals for Tuesday’s Winter Storm

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – After a mild and wet streak to start the month of January, we finally saw a taste of winter all across north-central West Virginia.

Here is a list of reported snowfall totals throughout north-central West Virginia sent into the National Weather Service offices in Charleston, WV and Pittsburgh, PA, as well as to 12News.

REPORTED SNOWFALL TOTALS AS OF 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2020

  • Philippi – 4.5″
  • Tallmansville – 4.5″
  • Buckhannon – 5.0″
Courtesy of Kyle Elliott, Buckhannon
  • Snowshoe Mountain – 5.0″
  • Elkins – 4.5″
Courtesy of MiKayla Martin, Elkins
  • Bartow – 3.3″
  • Terra Alta – 3.8″
  • Davis – 3.8″
  • Mount Liberty – 3.0″
  • Weston – 2.0″
  • Newburg – 4.0″
  • Tunnelton – 3.3″
  • Rural Monongalia County south of Morgantown – 1.0″
  • Bridgeport – 1.0″
  • Merrill (Garrett County, MD) – 4.5″
  • Halleck (Monongalia County) – 1.0″

If you have more snow reports, pictures, and/or videos – please email them to news@wboy.com or weather@wboy.com. You can also post them on our Twitter and Facebook pages and submit them through the StormTracker12 or 12News apps.

