Rime ice impacts Tucker County

CANAAN VALLEY and DAVIS, W.Va. – Residents of Davis and Canaan Valley woke up to an unusual sight this morning.

Mike Messenger in Davis, WV

Thousands of surfaces were covered by rime ice throughout Tucker County Wednesday morning due to cool and wet conditions.

What exactly is rime ice? Rime ice occurs when water droplets during freezing fog or mist freeze to surfaces while winds are calm. Specifically, this is soft rime.

Rodd Tomero in Canaan Valley, WV

Video by Mike Messenger in Davis, WV

If you have any pictures of rime ice that occurred in your area, please post them on the StormTracker 12 Facebook page or email them to weather@wboy.com