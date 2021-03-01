Rivers crest Monday night amid flood warnings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After several inches of rain caused flooding across north-central West Virginia, rivers are expected to crest Monday evening across north-central West Virginia.

Because of this, there are several River Flood Warnings out for our area.

Along the Cheat River at Rowlesburg, as well as at the Tygart Valley River at Philippi and Belington, the rivers are expected to be at “Minor Flood Stage” over the next several hours.







The story is similar in Glenville, where the Little Kanawha River is expected to crest Monday evening.

The Little Kanawha River at Grantsville, in Calhoun County, is also under a River Flood Warning.

This is because of several inches of rain across north-central West Virginia that fell Sunday into Monday. Since Saturday, anywhere from one-to-three inches of rain have fallen throughout the northern half of the Mountain State, with locally higher amounts in Preston, Monongalia, Upshur, Webster, and Pocahontas counties.

Flooding in Ellamore (Randolph and Upshur counties). Picture – Tina Roberts

The flooding is expected to recede throughout the rest of our Monday evening into Tuesday. Much of north-central West Virginia are still under an Areal Flood Warning due to flooding in many communities through late Monday evening.

