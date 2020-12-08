Roller coaster temperatures greet the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Temperatures will be up and down over the next seven days here in north-central West Virginia.

High pressure from the north and west is kicking the snow showers out of the Wild and Wonderful as we head overnight.

The high will clear things out and keep it on the chilly side Tuesday.

However, warmer air will move in from the south and west for the second half of the week.

Temperatures will be near-average Wednesday with 50s in the picture Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. By the end of the week, conditions will be 10-15 degrees above average.

Rain moving into the region will drop temperatures down into the 40s Sunday and as temperatures get colder into the 30s potentially on Monday, some snow is possibly in the cards.

However, this isn’t supposed to last too long.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, above-average temperatures are expected to be present in north-central West Virginia over the next two weeks; this is especially the case as we head closer to Christmas.

