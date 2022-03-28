CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Buckle up, passengers! Mother Nature is taking north-central West Virginia on a roller coaster for the first half of our workweek.

SHOT OF COLD AIR

High temperatures Monday were quite FRIGID for this time of year.

Observed high temperatures in north-central West Virginia and mountain Maryland on March 28, 2022 (WBOY)

Our peak warmth in the afternoon was in the 20s and 30s across the region. That’s about 30 degrees lower than what we should be seeing.

It was so cold, that Morgantown tied the record for the Minimum High Temperature on March 28th with a high temperature of 31 degrees, tying the record set back in 1904.

Low temperature forecast Tuesday morning (WBOY)

Cold temperatures will be continuing Tuesday morning with low temperatures in the teens, but with a gusty wind at times in the higher elevations – it can feel even colder.

Future wind chill at 5 am Tuesday morning (WBOY)

Wind chills in the mountains, especially above 3,000 feet in elevation, could feel like zero degrees or colder! When this kind of extreme cold sets in, hypothermia and/or frostbite could occur in minutes.

Wind chill safety tips (WBOY)

During this extreme cold, make sure to limit your time outdoors if possible. If not, make sure to cover exposed skin and extremities such as fingers and toes.

Stay up to date on the latest weather alerts: Subscribe to our daily and breaking weather newsletters ❄

THE WARM-UP

Good news is on the way.

Much warmer temperatures are pushing into north-central West Virginia.

The forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 (WBOY)

Tuesday will be milder by about 10-20 degrees across the region. Even warmer conditions are on the way.

Temperature trend into the first week of April (WBOY)

High temperatures will jump from the 40s into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday…but wait a second, high temperatures will cool into the 50s Friday into the weekend and the beginning of the next workweek.

The 50s still feel relatively warmer than this shot of cold air we’re currently in, but are still below the average high temperature.

Temperature outlook for April 5-11 (WBOY/CPC)

Things are expected to stay cooler than average as we head toward the middle of April.

—

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!