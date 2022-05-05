CLARKSBURG W. Va -It has already been an active week for weather here in north-central West Virginia, but once more we’re facing another day with potentially severe storms.

SPC OUTLOOK FOR FRIDAY WBOY IMAGE

What are the threats?

Currently the Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a level one risk for Friday. With points towards the tri-state area and southern border with a level two risk. Wind gusts ,heavy rain and hail are the primary threats for our region. However there is a possibility of an isolated tornado south of route 50. There is also the potential for some localized flooding with rainfall totals of an inch and a quarter or more.

Severe Threats for Friday WBOY IMAGE

When will the storms happen?

Friday will start out with some showers and non severe storms in the morning. But as day progresses a warm front will lift from the south and destabilize the atmosphere. This will provide a better environment for storm development. By the time of your home commute there could be a few strong to severe storms in the area. Showers will linger into Saturday thanks to a low pressure system moving in from the west. Saturday appears won’t be a washout though as the afternoon looks to dry out.

The rest of the weekend and beyond.

After Saturday, Sunday will close out the weekend with a beautiful sunshine filled Mother’s Day. Temperatures will rise into the low 70s and then even higher through Wednesday topping out in the 80s. There are currently signs showing that the middle of May could be rather hot!





Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather.