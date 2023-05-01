CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It is now May, and as absurd as it is, we’re talking about snow! A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of north central West Virginia in the mountains Monday night through Tuesday morning. Through Wednesday, there is the potential for accumulating snow approaching a foot in some higher locations.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for eastern Tucker and western Grant counties in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland where there is the potential for a few inches of snow.

Upper Level-Low centered in the Great Lakes responsible for gloomy weather.- WBOY IMAGE

The upper-level low near the Great Lakes caused the gloomy weather over the weekend and will continue to impact the weather throughout the week, bringing rain showers to the lowlands and snow to the higher elevations.

Those in the lower elevations could see some snowflakes, but no accumulation is expected.

The higher you go in elevation, the more likely you will see snow stick. Winds gusting near 45 mph up mountain slopes will help enhance snowfall rates, and the highest ridges will likely see accumulating snow between 4 to 8 inches overnight into Tuesday morning, and some could see over a foot of snow by Wednesday afternoon. Snowshoe’s record for record multi-day snowfall this late in the season is 6.5 inches.

However, because winter is already behind us and the days are longer and sun angles steeper, melting will be a factor when it comes to snow depth but it could also create icy roadways.

Potential snowfall by 2 PM Tuesday – WBOY IMAGE Highest ridges in WV could potentially get a foot of snow. – WBOY IMAGE

Heading into Thursday and beyond, we’ll get back to business for spring. This Omega block pattern we’re in (which is when the jet stream rises in the Midwest and dips at the coasts) will fade, and sunny and seasonable weather will return to north central West Virginia with temperatures in the mid-70s.

